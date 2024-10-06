Track Surveys' Track 360 Feedback For Microsoft Teams Is Now Available In The Microsoft Azure Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Track Surveys, creator of bespoke 360 feedback solutions, today announced the availability of Track 360 Feedback in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Track Surveys' customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.Companies can combine the flexibility and customizability of the Track 360 Feedback Builder with the accessibility, speed, and agility of Microsoft Teams to create 360 feedback experiences that will energise performance, build key skills, and boost engagement. Track 360 Feedback for Microsoft Teams offers a seamless 360 feedback experience for employees, managers, and leaders:.Bespoke 360 Feedback links directly to the organization's unique competencies, values and KPIs, enabling measurement for key talent and development programs..Feedback requests are fast and immediate through Teams messaging, without the need for emails, passwords, or logins..Feedback is completed and submitted through Teams – no need to go to another application..System administrators retain control over content, timing, and reporting of the 360s..Group reporting provides insights for further development and investment decisions.“We are delighted to offer Track 360 Feedback for Teams,” said Jo Ayoubi, CEO of Track Surveys and Track 360 Feedback.“We believe our clients will benefit from a personalized 360 feedback experience through their Microsoft Teams chat application, making it easy and fast to give and get important feedback. Work-life is busy for everyone: This new tool will give our clients better-quality feedback quickly and effortlessly.”“Microsoft welcomes Track 360 Feedback to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp.“Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like Track 360 Feedback help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified toon Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.Learn more about Track 360 Feedback at its page in the Azure Marketplace.About Track SurveysFounded in 2000 by Jo Ayoubi and Steve Walsh, Track Surveys works with over 200 organisations around the world, offering design of bespoke feedback tools (360, 180, self-assessments), training in using feedback, implementation of strategic feedback programmes, coaching and facilitation of feedback, and consulting on how to build a culture of feedback.Track Surveys also offers the Track 360 Feedback builder and platform, for flawless delivery of custom 360 Degree and other feedback, supporting leadership and management development, talent development and planning, and performance management. Track 360 Feedback is fully scalable and is available in multiple languages.Headquartered in London, Track Surveys provides services and solutions to clients in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the USA, and the UK.For more information, press only:Joanne ReillyTrack Surveys Ltd...

