Night Attack On Odesa: Russians Damage Residential Two-Story Building
Date
10/6/2024 3:10:14 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, in the Khadzhybey district, during a night attack, the enemy damaged a residential two-story building - a former dormitory.
This was reported in Telegram by the Odesa City Council, Ukrinform reports.
“At night, as a result of an enemy attack in the Khadzhybey district of Odesa, a residential two-story building, a former dormitory of an asphalt plant, was damaged,” the city council said in a statement.
According to their information, 9 windows in the building are damaged. Utility workers promise to cover them with foil by the end of the day.
Read also:
Russia strikes cargo ship in Odesa
region with Iskander-M missile
“Residents have been explained the procedure for receiving financial assistance from the city budget to restore windows,” the Odesa City Council added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, warehouses and trucks were damaged in Odesa as a result of the night attack, and one person was wounded.
Photo: Odesa City Council
MENAFN06102024000193011044ID1108751066
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.