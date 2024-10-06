Night Attack On Odesa: Russians Damage Residential Two-Story Building

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, in the Khadzhybey district, during a night attack, the enemy damaged a residential two-story building - a former dormitory.

This was reported in Telegram by the Odesa City Council, Ukrinform reports.

“At night, as a result of an enemy attack in the Khadzhybey district of Odesa, a residential two-story building, a former dormitory of an asphalt plant, was damaged,” the city council said in a statement.

According to their information, 9 windows in the building are damaged. Utility workers promise to cover them with foil by the end of the day.

“Residents have been explained the procedure for receiving financial assistance from the city budget to restore windows,” the Odesa City Council added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, warehouses and trucks were damaged in Odesa as a result of the night attack, and one person was wounded.

Photo: Odesa City Council