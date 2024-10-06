Abu Dhabi: Now, Check Restaurant's Food Safety Rating With New App

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 2:56 PM

Abu Dhabi launched a food safety rating app in the emirate for customers, the authority's office announced on Sunday.

The Zadna Rating app will provide information about food establishments across 9,000 venues in the capital city.

These venues have been evaluated by the Abu Dhabi and Food and Safety Authority, with the Abu Dhabi Public Centre overlooking the safety of the ingredients.

Users can access the information by simply scanning QR codes available at the eatery. Once scanned, customers will get information on hygiene practices and ratings of these establishments. These stickers will be placed at the front side of the establishments.

Evaluation scores will be given after routine inspections. The following aspects are examined during the evaluations:



Compliance with food safety regulations, including the venue's infrastructure.

Assessment of mode of transport to move the food from suppliers to the establishment. Personal hygiene of staff, food handling areas, temperature control, and food waste disposal facilities.

Respective scores will indicate the following information:



Outlets with a high score will get an 'A' rating B, C and F ratings will be given accordingly as the score drops

The initiative aims to enhance consumer confidence in food safety and regulatory measures in Abu Dhabi and to encourage food outlets to improve their performance. It also enhances transparency by providing public access to food inspections results.

