Football Legend Figo Hails Abu Dhabi's Status As Global Sports Hub

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 6:12 PM

Football and legends came together for a unique evening of sporting entertainment on Saturday as part of the Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi inside the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Roared on by a jubilant crowd, the evening's highlight was undoubtedly the 'Clash of the Legends', which featured Luís Figo, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos and a host of other stars of world showcasing their skills on court.

The NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi treated fans to a packed schedule of entertainment.

Football greats Figo, Iker Casillas, and Roberto Carlos took on Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry, and Gerard Piqué in a light-hearted football-basketball hybrid match that had the crowd on their feet.

In a post-event interview, Portuguese legend Figo praised Abu Dhabi's transformation into a global sports destination.

“Abu Dhabi has developed a lot since I first visited," said Figo, who first visited the Emirates in 2001.“I'm glad to see sports and entertainment becoming a reason for people to come here. It's a great way to spend time, and I appreciate the local government's investment in this area. The way they combine sport and entertainment is incredible – it's really enjoyable to watch, especially live.”

Figo said he has witnessed the UAE's impressive growth over the years, particularly in its infrastructure and event-hosting capabilities, praising Abu Dhabi's commitment to the sports industry and recognising the city's ambition to become a premier destination for world-class sporting events.

“Every time I come here, it feels like home,” he said.

Alongside the sports crossover, NBA Appreciation Day also featured a special performance from award-winning rapper 2 Chainz, adding a musical element to the evening.

Stars of the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets, who met each other on court again on Sunday in the second of two games, came out to greet fans, alongside NBA legends such as Kevin Garnett, Mitch Richmond, Muggsy Bogues, Marcus Camby, and the WNBA's four-time Olympic gold medallist Sylvia Fowles.

Basketball fans were treated to a range of on-court activities, including a skills challenge, a three-point contest, and a spectacular slam dunk competition featuring professional dunkers. The Celtics and Nuggets team mascots added to the fun throughout.

With its perfect mix of high-profile basketball action, football legends, and live music, the NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi highlighted the capital's ever-growing status as a global hub for major sporting events.