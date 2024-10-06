Iran’s medicine exports rise by over 19 percent in H1

(MENAFN) In the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 20 to September 21, Iran achieved a notable increase in its medicine exports. The country exported 49,400 tons of medicine, valued at USD104.6 million, marking a 19.7 percent rise in comparison to the same period from the previous year. This surge highlights the growing capacity and demand for Iranian pharmaceutical products in international markets.



The latest data, released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), sheds light on the upward trend not only in the value but also in the quantity of exported medical goods. The 15 percent increase in weight underscores the expanding scale of Iran's pharmaceutical output, which now plays a larger role in meeting global demand for essential medical supplies. This growth is particularly noteworthy given the various challenges the country faces, including sanctions and limitations in accessing international financial systems.



Among the exported items are not only finished medicines but also dietary supplements and raw materials essential for the production of pharmaceutical products. This diverse range of goods showcases the multifaceted nature of Iran’s pharmaceutical industry, which is becoming an increasingly important player in the global supply chain. The export of raw materials also indicates that Iran is supplying critical components to other countries, enabling them to manufacture their own medicines.



This significant boost in pharmaceutical exports reflects Iran’s strategic focus on expanding its non-oil sectors to strengthen its economy. With the government's ongoing emphasis on boosting local production capacities and fostering export growth, the pharmaceutical industry appears to be a vital component of Iran's broader economic diversification efforts. As international demand continues to rise, Iran’s role in the global healthcare market is expected to grow even further in the coming years.

