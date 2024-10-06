Hamas plans on embroiling Israel in ‘bigger war’

(MENAFN) Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is reportedly seeking to draw Israel into a larger regional conflict, according to an article by the New York Times, which cites U.S. intelligence sources. This strategy is believed to be aimed at distracting the Israeli and exerting pressure on the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) by forcing them to redirect their focus from Gaza to multiple fronts across the Middle East.



As the one-year anniversary of Hamas's surprise attack on Israel approaches, the situation remains tense. In response to the initial assault, Israel declared war on Hamas and imposed a stringent siege on Gaza. Since then, various rounds of indirect negotiations have taken place in Qatar, with the aim of reaching a ceasefire. However, these discussions have yet to produce meaningful outcomes.



According to officials quoted in the report, the prospects for a fruitful negotiation are bleak, as Sinwar reportedly has no intention of reaching a deal with Israel. Some Israeli officials have even speculated about Sinwar's status, questioning whether he is still alive. However, U.S. sources have found no evidence to support claims of his death.



Sinwar is characterized as a more "inflexible" negotiator compared to his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran earlier this summer, allegedly by Israeli operatives. Rather than engaging in the current phase of conflict, Sinwar appears to be biding his time, hoping that Israel will divert its military efforts toward Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon. This shift in focus would provide Hamas with an opportunity to regroup and strengthen its position.



As tensions in the region continue to escalate, the evolving strategies of both Hamas and Israel will play a critical role in shaping the future of the conflict. The ramifications of these developments extend beyond the immediate battlefield, influencing regional stability and international diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the crisis.

