AFU Destroy All Russian Drones That Attacked Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The air alert in Kyiv was announced three times and lasted more than 5 hours in total, the Air Defense Forces neutralized all drones over Kyiv and on the outskirts of the city.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the Kyiv CMA.

“At night, the enemy once again used its drones against Kyiv! Russian drones came to the capital of Ukraine in waves and from different directions. The air alert in the city was announced three times and lasted more than 5 hours in total,” wrote the head of KCMA Serhiy Popko.

According to him, all Russian UAVs that were detected in the airspace over Kyiv and on the outskirts of the city were neutralized by air defense forces and means (the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force).

Preliminarily, there were no destructions or casualties in the city, the KCMA chief added.

As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Kyiv at night, air defense was operating.

Photo: General Staff