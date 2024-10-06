Carvajal's Knee Injury Looks Serious, Vini Jr. To Undergo Tests For Shoulder Issue: Ancelotti

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, Oct 6 (IANS) have extended their unbeaten run in La to 41 games (30 wins and 11 draws) with a 2-0 win over Villareal on Saturday night but the win came at a cost though, as their right-back Dani Carvajal sustained an injury in the final minute of the game while Vinicius Jr. was forced off with an apparent shoulder issue.

Carvajal left screaming in pain, after seemingly overextending his knee in a collision with Yeremy Pino and was carried off the pitch in tears.

Madrid secured the win with two superb strikes from outside the box. The first was by Valverde after a well-rehearsed move from a corner-kick and in the second half and Vini Jr. scored with a spectacular right-footed finish.

Club manager Carlo Ancelotti addressed the meida after the game at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium and reflected on club's injury scare.

The coach began by talking about Carvajal's injury and said, "It looks like quite a serious knee injury, but we'll have to evaluate it in the next few hours. The dressing room is sad and worried because something has happened that happens many times in the season and unfortunately it has happened to a very important player for us."

"He's an essential player for us because of his experience. We're going to wait, I've spoken to him and he's sad and disappointed. We can't do much about it now. We have to wait for the medical assessment and then think about getting him back. I spoke to the doctor and he told me it was a knee injury. He didn't tell me what it is. They have to do some tests. It's an injury that I hope will be as minimal as possible," he added.

Vini Jr, who scored a stunning goal from long range to make it 2-0 for his side, came off holding his shoulder shortly after scoring a wonderful goal.

Providing an update on the Brazilian winger, Ancelotti said, "He's had a cervical problem and is completely blocked. He's in pain and will be tested in the next few hours."

Madrdi's 41-match unbeaten streak is the second best by a team in the entire La Liga history. Rivals Barcelona are the only side to better that in 2018, with a 43-game unbeaten league run.

Madrid are next in action on October 19, when they face Celta Vigo.