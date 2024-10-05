Next Meeting Of Heads Of Special Services Of CIS Member States Held
Date
10/5/2024 3:10:12 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 55th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security and Special
Services of the CIS member states has taken place in Astana,
Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
General Colonel Ali Naghiyev, head of the SSS, participated in
the event. The heads of delegations were received by Kazakh
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev before the council meeting
began.
During the meeting, discussions were held on the external
threats to the security of CIS countries, the challenges faced by
member states, particularly the need to enhance the effectiveness
of joint efforts against international terrorism and religious
extremism.
It was noted that modern challenges to the security of republics
in the CIS region necessitate continuous vigilance and coordinated
collaboration among special services. This includes sharing
operational data and experiences regularly.
Furthermore, the rise of transnational organized crime, illegal
drug trafficking, cybercrime, and illegal migration poses serious
risks, requiring special services to take increasingly decisive
actions against these issues.
The event included extensive discussions on the key tasks faced
by security organizations in combating negative phenomena and the
necessary measures to be implemented in the future.
MENAFN05102024000195011045ID1108749632
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.