Russian Army Launches Over 20 Strikes On Nikopol District On Sat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian attacked the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery on Saturday, October 5.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Nikopol district was again under the attack of enemy kamikaze drones and artillery. The aggressor hit the district more than 20 times," the post said.

Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under the attack of the occupiers. Three private houses, an outbuilding and a greenhouse were damaged. Residents were not injured.