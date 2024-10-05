Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3185448 BEIRUT -- The United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) says its forces will stay put in all locations, despite Israeli occupation's request for them to move.

3185434 BEIRUT -- A leader of the Palestinian Hamas resistance group was killed in an air raid launched by Israeli occupying forces on northern Lebanon on Saturday, according to local reports.

3185446 CAIRO -- The Somali kills 24 in an operation against Al-Shabaab group in the Lower Shabelle region, according to local media reports.

3185427 NEW DELHI -- Some 31 Maoist rebels were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Bastar region of central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, Indian police say. (end)

