Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT
Date
10/5/2024 8:13:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
3185448 BEIRUT -- The United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) says its forces will stay put in all locations, despite Israeli occupation's request for them to move.
3185434 BEIRUT -- A leader of the Palestinian Hamas resistance group was killed in an air raid launched by Israeli occupying forces on northern Lebanon on Saturday, according to local media reports.
3185446 CAIRO -- The Somali army kills 24 militants in an operation against Al-Shabaab group in the Lower Shabelle region, according to local media reports.
3185427 NEW DELHI -- Some 31 Maoist rebels were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Bastar region of central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, Indian police say. (end)
