NIA Conducts Raids In North Kashmir's Baramulla
Date
10/5/2024 7:07:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The National Investigation Agency( NIA) is conducting searches at multiple locations across India including at Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that NIA is carrying out searches at 22 locations in 5 states including J&K, Maharashtra , UP, Assam and Delhi. They said the case is related to activities of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit.
NIA teams have conducted searches since this morning in Baramulla district, officials said.
