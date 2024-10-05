Top Events On October 5: PM Modi In Maharashtra, Haryana Voting, PN Gadgil Q2FY25 Results And More
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top events on October 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in Maharashtra today for a series of events. In addition, from the much anticipated Haryana Assembly Elections, to recently listed PN Gadgil's Q2FY25 results, a host of events are lined up for today.
Haryana, Jammu Kashmir exit polls
Polling has begun in Haryana today from 7 am, and will continue till 6 pm in the evening. With about 2 crore eligible voters, the stage is set for the Haryana Assembly elections to be held in all the 90 constituencies today. Also Read
Shortly after Haryana elections conclude, exit polls would be out for both Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir. Assembly polls in J&K were held in three phases, with the last phase on October 1.
Exit polls are conducted for states by professional pollsters to project the likely outcome of the elections and which party could win how many seats.
PM Modi to inaugurate Metro 3 project, visit Pohradevi shrine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch several development initiatives worth over ₹56,000 crore in Maharashtra, today. He is also set to inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum in Washim, which serves as a hallmark of the heritage of the Banjara community. He is also expected to unveil projects worth ₹23,300 crore focused on agriculture and animal husbandry. Also Read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to release the 18th installment of PM Kisan Yojana today. The scheme provides financial aid to all the farming families in India, who have land.
