(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Simone Hylton

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – The of Jamaica and the Republic of India have bolstered bilateral relations in key areas that will provide economic and social benefits for both countries.

During a joint press recently, the countries exchanged four Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to concretise the areas of cooperation. The nations will be collaborating in digital transformation to provide for the sharing of successful digital public infrastructure to promote inclusion and social-economic transformation.

The MOUs also cover the cultural exchange programme between the countries for 2024 to 2029, cooperation in sport, and an agreement between NPCI international Payments Limited and eGov Jamaica Limited.

Prime Minister, Dr Andrew Holness and India's prime minister, Shri Narendra Modi, welcomed the deepening of relations between the countries.

Dr Holness noted that for almost two centuries, Indians have made their mark in Jamaica, contributing to the country's rich cultural heritage and development in key areas such as health, education, information technology, and business.

“Having had very fruitful talks with prime minister Modi, I can say with confidence that today heralds a new phase in Jamaica-India bilateral relations. Our discussions touched a range of issues of mutual interest, including health, agriculture, digital transformation, film, education, sports, tourism and many other subjects,” he noted.

Prime Minister Holness is in India on a working visit, accompanied by a delegation comprising minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, senator Kamina Johnson Smith, and minister without portfolio in the office of the prime minister with responsibility for information, skills and digital transformation, senator, Dr Dana Morris Dixon.

The post Jamaica – India to strengthen bilateral ties appeared first on Caribbean News Global .