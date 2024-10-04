Rxtechexam Establishes Online Training And Certification Collaboration With Pharmacy Technician Certification Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new joint effort offers a comprehensive training program, aiming to streamline the certification process for pharmacy technicians in community pharmacies across the U.S.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxTechExam has announced a joint effort with The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) to provide end-to-end online training and certification for pharmacy technicians across the United States. This collaboration aims to facilitate a streamlined process for community pharmacies to train and certify pharmacy technicians efficiently.











Community pharmacies now have access to an affordable, comprehensive solution that encompasses both training and certification needs. RxTechExam's education program is recognized by PTCB, the premier credentialing body for pharmacy technicians in the US.

"Our collaboration with RxTechExam reflects our shared commitment to elevating the role of pharmacy technicians through accessible, affordable, high-quality education and credentialing opportunities," said William Schimmel, PTCB's Executive Director and CEO.

As part of the collaboration, RxTechExam students will receive significant discounts on PTCB's Official Practice Tools, including the PTCE Practice Bank® and the Pre-PTCE®. These tools support the thorough preparation of candidates by offering access to a wealth of retired Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam® (PTCE®) questions, a simulated exam experience, as well as drug facts, terminology, and other essential pharmacy knowledge.

The RxTechExam course is delivered online and designed to be self-paced. It includes various educational resources such as on-demand video webinars, searchable reference guides, and flash cards. Over the past decade, the course has supported more than 15,000 students in preparing for the PTCE, with an impressive pass rate of 82%.

The course comprises 9 detailed modules, featuring over 1,000 practice questions. Each module includes interactive video content and quizzes to ensure comprehensive understanding and retention of material. Students typically complete the course within 4 to 6 weeks, although they are given up to five months for completion.

Upon successful course completion and passing of the final exam, students receive a Completion Certificate, which qualifies them to sit for the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam (PTCE), a rigorous assessment consisting of 90 questions designed to test the essential skills and knowledge of a pharmacy technician.

For more information, community pharmacies and prospective students are encouraged to visit the websites of the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) and RxTechExam .

