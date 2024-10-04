Urban Re-Public By Aecom Wins Bronze In A' Urban Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Urban Re-Public

Aecom's Innovative Urban Planning Project Recognized for Excellence in Transforming Passive Urban Assets into Vibrant Public Spaces

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aecom has been honored with the prestigious Bronze A' Design Award in the Urban Planning and Urban Design category for their outstanding project, Urban Re-Public. This highly respected award recognizes Aecom's exceptional design approach and its potential to positively influence urban planning practices worldwide.The Bronze A' Design Award for Urban Re-Public underscores the project's relevance to current urban planning trends and needs. By focusing on transforming passive urban assets into vibrant public spaces, Aecom's design aligns with the growing emphasis on creating livable, engaging, and sustainable urban environments that prioritize community well-being and social interaction.Urban Re-Public stands out for its innovative design framework, which offers effective actions to enhance and revitalize underutilized urban spaces. The project delivers a clear implementation roadmap that guides the development of an urban center rich in cultural assets, community engagement, and public places. By leveraging public spaces as core assets, Aecom's approach fosters creativity, attracts capital, and equips cities with practical toolkits for effective management and growth.Receiving the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Aecom's commitment to excellence and innovation in urban planning. This recognition is expected to inspire the company's future projects, driving them to continue exploring groundbreaking solutions that address the evolving needs of cities and communities worldwide. As a result, Aecom is well-positioned to make significant contributions to the advancement of urban planning standards and practices.Project MembersUrban Re-Public was designed by a talented team at Aecom, including Project Director HungChih Liu, who oversaw the project's development. Designers Sang Wang, Yumeng Gu, Qing Zhang, and Sixuan Song played crucial roles in shaping the project's innovative design elements and ensuring its successful execution.Interested parties may learn more at:About AecomAecom is a globally trusted infrastructure consulting firm that collaborates with clients to tackle the world's most complex challenges and create lasting legacies for future generations. With a focus on uplifting communities, improving access, and sustaining our planet, Aecom provides professional services spanning cities, transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment. As trusted advisors, Aecom's team of planners, designers, engineers, consultants, and program and construction managers deliver innovative solutions that shape the world we live in.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. This prestigious recognition is granted to designs that showcase the designers' skill, experience, and resourcefulness in blending form and function effectively. Bronze A' Design Award-winning projects are distinguished by their attention to detail, innovative use of materials and technology, and ability to enhance quality of life. The award acknowledges the designers' dedication to creating solutions that meet the specific criteria of the Urban Planning and Urban Design category, including sustainable development integration, community engagement, accessibility enhancement, and cultural heritage preservation.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition, now in its 16th year, is open to entries from all countries and is judged by a panel of experienced professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires a worldwide appreciation for the principles of good design and drives the cycle of advancement. To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects, visit:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.