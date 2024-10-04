(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 238.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.43% during the forecast period.

Growing demand of DCPD from Asian countries

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing demand of DCPD for bio-based EPDM However,

toxic effects and hazards of DCPD poses a challenge - Key market players include Braskem SA, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., KH Chemicals BV, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., NOVA Chemicals Corp., Ravago Chemicals, Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Shell plc, SIBUR International GmbH, Sojitz Corp., Sunny Industrial System GmbH, Texmark Chemicals Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Zeon Corp., and Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Group Co. Ltd. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (UPR, Hydrocarbon resins , EPDM elastomers, Poly DCPD, and Others), End-user (Building and construction, Automotive, Electrical and electronics, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Braskem SA, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., KH Chemicals BV, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., NOVA Chemicals Corp., Ravago Chemicals, Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Shell plc, SIBUR International GmbH, Sojitz Corp., Sunny Industrial System GmbH, Texmark Chemicals Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Zeon Corp., and Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Group Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The market for bio-based Ethylene Polydichloride Dicyclopentadiene (EPDM) is gaining traction due to the growing emphasis on eco-friendly products. Ethylene, a primary raw material in EPDM production, can be derived from renewable sources like sugar cane. This makes EPDM up to 50-70% bio-based, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprint. The current market for bio-based EPDM is small but is projected to expand steadily. New grades and applications are being developed, increasing the demand for EPDM and Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD). The global DCPD market is poised to grow in tandem with the rising demand for bio-based EPDM.



Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is a valuable chemical used in various industries, including housing and transportation equipment. Its unique properties, such as high tensile, bending, impact strength, heat resistance, corrosion resistance, and electric properties, make it an essential component in architectural seals, window seals, tubing, and plastics sector. In the plastics industry, DCPD is used to produce casting resins, solidsurface countertops, automotive repair putty, gel coats, and low-cost thermosetting resins with low styrene content and low shrinkage. DCPD is also used in industrial catalysts, solvents, and as a monomer in the Diels-Alder Reaction. The construction mega-boom and vehicle production, including electric vehicles, have increased the demand for DCPD. However, the high production cost and risk of substitutes, such as ethyl norbornene, cyclic olefin copolymers, and antioxidants , can impact the market. The eco-friendly building trend and the use of DCPD in flavors and fragrances also contribute to the market growth. Ultrahigh purity DCPD is in high demand for specific applications, such as in the production of high-performance plastics.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), a

tricyclic compound of cycloolefin, poses significant health and environmental hazards. Humans can experience irritation to the eyes, skin, and respiratory system upon exposure. DCPD has low acute toxicity on skin contact but is highly harmful if inhaled, leading to severe lung inflammation and edema. Aquatic life may be affected long-term with respiratory irritation due to DCPD's toxicity in water. The American Conference of Government Industrial Hygienists recommends a workplace exposure limit of five parts per million (ppm) in an eight-hour workday. DCPD is flammable and should be stored, transported, and used in closed systems, away from ignition sources and oxidants. Reactions with oxidants result in combustible hyperoxide, which explodes when exposed to heat or shaking. These risks and hazards pose challenges to the global DCPD market, limiting its growth during the forecast period. The Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market faces challenges in various sectors such as Automotive and Marine, where EPDM

elastomers and resins like aromatic hydrocarbon resins, epoxy resins, unsaturated polyester resins, phenolic resins , specialty resins, alkyds, acrylates, lattices, and Poly (DCPD) are used. The shift towards sustainable solutions and a carbon-neutral circular economy poses challenges for DCPD, which is a crystalline compound derived from steam cracking C5 petroleum products. In the Automotive sector, DCPD is used in body panels, engineering plastics, and composite materials. In the Marine sector, it is used in hulls, decks, bathroom facilities, and fireproof hydraulic fluids. In addition, DCPD is used in printing inks, adhesives and sealants, coatings, and various applications like swim fins, handle grips, weatherstripping, and ketones and dienes. The production of resins from DCPD involves Ring-opening metathesis polymerization to create superior resistance materials for various industries like construction equipment, buses, tractors, and trucks.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This dicyclopentadiene (dcpd) market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 UPR

1.2 Hydrocarbon resins

1.3 EPDM elastomers

1.4 Poly DCPD 1.5 Others



2.1 Building and construction

2.2 Automotive

2.3 Electrical and electronics 2.4 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

UPR-

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is a versatile chemical compound used primarily in the production of polymers and elastomers. The global DCPD market is driven by the increasing demand for these materials in various industries, including automotive, construction, and electronics. Major players in the market include BASF SE, SABIC, and LG Chem. They supply DCPD through various distribution channels to meet the growing demand. The market is expected to continue its growth due to the expanding applications of DCPD in different sectors.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is a crystalline compound derived from the steam cracking of C5 petroleum products. It is a key raw material in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, which are widely used in various industries including automotive, construction , and marine. DCPD is a crucial component in casting resins for manufacturing items like countertops and industrial parts. It is also used in automotive repair putty and gel coats for enhancing surface finish and durability. DCPD offers several advantages such as low styrene content, low shrinkage, and high mechanical properties. It is also used in the production of EPDM elastomers and biopolymers, contributing to sustainable solutions and the circular economy. However, the high production cost and risk of substitutes pose challenges to the DCPD market. The Diels-Alder Reaction is a common process used in the synthesis of DCPD, while industrial catalysts and solvents are essential in its production. Overall, DCPD plays a significant role in the resins industry, offering unique properties and contributing to various applications.

Market Research Overview

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is a crystalline compound derived from the steam cracking of C5 petroleum products. It serves as a valuable raw material in the production of various resins, including casting resins, aromatic hydrocarbon resins, epoxy resins, unsaturated polyester resins, phenolic resins, specialty resins, alkyds, acrylates, lattices, and Poly (DCPD). DCPD finds extensive applications in diverse industries such as the plastics sector, automotive sector, marine sector, and construction equipment manufacturing. In the plastics industry, DCPD is used to produce low-cost thermosetting resins with superior mechanical properties like high tensile strength, bending strength, impact strength, heat resistance, and corrosion resistance. These resins are employed in the production of composite materials, adhesives and sealants, coatings, and hulls and decks for boats. Moreover, DCPD is used in the automotive sector for manufacturing body panels, automotive repair putty, and gel coats. In the marine sector, it is used to produce high-purity grade DCPD for the production of ultrahigh purity DCPD, which is used in the manufacturing of cyclic olefin copolymers and polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) through ring-opening metathesis polymerization. DCPD also finds applications in various industries such as the production of flavors and fragrances, antioxidants, ethyl norbornene, ketones, dienes, and solvents. However, the high production cost and the risk of substitutes limit the growth of the DCPD market. The DCPD market includes various applications such as in the production of casting resins for solidsurface countertops, low-styrene content resins for automotive repair putty, and high-purity grade DCPD for the production of gel coats. It also finds applications in the production of low shrinkage resins for the plastics industry, as well as in the automotive, marine, EPDM elastomers, biopolymers, and sustainable solutions sectors. The DCPD market is driven by the growing demand for composite materials, automotive sector, marine sector, and construction equipment manufacturing. The market is also expected to grow due to the increasing demand for carbon-neutral circular economy solutions and the superior resistance of DCPD-based materials to heat, impact, and corrosion. However, the high production cost and the risk of substitutes pose a challenge to the growth of the DCPD market. The market is also expected to face competition from alternative materials such as biopolymers and sustainable solutions. In conclusion, Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is a versatile raw material used in the production of various resins and polymers with superior mechanical and chemical properties. It finds extensive applications in the plastics industry, automotive sector, marine sector, and construction equipment manufacturing. The market for DCPD is driven by the increasing demand for composite materials, automotive sector, marine sector, and construction equipment manufacturing, but is challenged by the high production cost and the risk of substitutes. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for carbon-neutral circular economy solutions and the superior resistance of DCPD-based materials to heat, impact, and corrosion.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



UPR



Hydrocarbon Resins



EPDM Elastomers



Poly DCPD

Others

End-user



Building And Construction



Automotive



Electrical And Electronics

Others

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED