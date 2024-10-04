MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL AT EASTMARK TO TAKE PLACE ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9 FROM 3-6 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Community leaders from Eastmark Leadership Class 10 are proud to announce the FIRST Multicultural Festival at Eastmark which will take place Saturday, November 9 from 3-6 pm at the City of Mesa's Eastmark Great Park. This FREE, family-friendly community event will feature multicultural music, dances, art and craft exhibits, and offerings. Community members and vendors are invited to participate and share their culture through performances, booth activities and more. If interested, please fill out the event application form HERE . A portion of vendor and food truck proceeds will go to The Welcome To America Project , which provides resources to refugees from war-torn countries who have been permanently resettled in Phoenix.The community of Eastmark, named one of the Country's greatest master-planned communities, is known for being inclusive, diversified, and always evolving. The Eastmark Leadership initiative was launched in 2015 to provide residents a valuable opportunity to engage with one another and their community in an enriching way. The goal of the 10-month program is to establish a strong foundation and tradition for resident leadership now and into the future. The core program focuses on personal leadership development; gaining a deeper understanding of the Eastmark vision and community plan; learning about economic development strategies in the East Valley; and exploring other current issues that impact Eastmark, the region, and the state. The Eastmark Leadership experience culminates in a class project that is organized and executed by the program participants. Class 10's project is the creation and execution of the first Multicultural Festival at Eastmark.

