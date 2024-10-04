World Of Tanks Gamer Crazy Shot Takes Out Unseen Tank
Date
10/4/2024 3:15:40 PM
World of Tanks PC gamer scores a crazy blind shot kill after following a forward deployed teammate's shot.
TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Casual PC gamer who goes by CrewRoaster on World of Tanks PC scored an amazing kill-shot. He was setup in support of forward deployed teammates and took a blind shot on tank early in the game. His shot followed the same path of a teammate in front of him shooting at a target outside of CrewRoaster's view.
For more information and content visit mrmidnight and view CrewRoaster's World of Tanks gameplay along with many other PC games on his YouTube channel.
World of Tanks Replay Out of View Kill FV215b 183 Gameplay
MENAFN04102024003118003196ID1108747884
