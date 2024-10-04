Insurance School Of Tampabay Announces New Classes And AI Management System Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Insurance School of Tampa Bay

Kazor recording a lecture

Coffee Break Mug

Insurance School of TampaBay, make significant announcements to enhance the institution's educational offerings and improve prospective students' experiences.

- Christopher Kazor , CIC, Lutcf, CDEI

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This morning, Christopher Kazor, Chief Academic Officer of the Insurance School of Tampa Bay, made two significant announcements that will enhance the institution's educational offerings and improve prospective students' experiences.

First, the Insurance School of TampaBay is excited to announce the launch of new continuing education 'UPDATE' classes for the 2024-2025 academic year, approved by the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) and Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR).

The updated courses will cover essential topics in both Property Casualty and Life and Health insurance, ensuring that students have the most relevant and timely information required for their professional growth.

The updated Life and Health classes will include a comprehensive review of recent National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) changes that pertain to licensed Life Insurance professionals.

Meanwhile, the Property Casualty course will focus on critical new laws and regulations affecting P&C agents, including the Florida law Senate Bill 4-D, also known as the Building Safety Law, which mandates that all condo and co-op buildings over 30 years old and three stories and higher undergo structural inspections every ten years.

“While this law may initially seem to impact real estate licensees, it is imperative for all Property & Casualty agents to take this class,” Kazor emphasized.“Our experienced instructors will illustrate the insurance implications arising from condominium policies, as well as Directors and Officers (D&O) liability and general liability for commercial property insurance involving condominiums.”

In addition to the new courses, Kazor proudly announced the rollout of the school's cutting-edge AI management system, which will revolutionize how prospective students interact with the Insurance School of TampaBay. The ISO TampaBay Assistant, accessible 24/7 at 813.592.1134 , will serve as a virtual resource for inquiries regarding class registrations and course material.

“Our AI assistant allows prospective students to interact just as they would with me, providing immediate assistance and links to register for our classes,” Kazor stated.“Whether on the phone or via our online chat, students will receive guidance on how to get licensed in Florida and the registration process for any of our courses. We encourage everyone to reach out and experience the benefits of our AI assistant.”

For more information or to explore the new offerings and AI features, please visit and feel free to ask the AI assistant,“How do the online classes work?” Or call 813.592.1134

I

chris kazor

HelpingClicks Corp

+1 813-833-5777

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.