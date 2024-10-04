UAE: Eco-Friendly Luxury Dome Glamping Project To Rise Amidst UAQ's Mangroves

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 7:25 PM

Last updated: Mon 27 May 2024, 10:12 PM

The foundation stone of the Luxe Glamp, an eco-friendly luxury hospitality project in the Umm Al Quwain Mangrove Reserve, was laid - witnessed by Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Umm Al Quwain and Archaeology Department.

The eco-friendly setting comprises a collection of tents, meticulously designed to reduce environmental impact, authorities announced on social media.

The project also involves application of the best sustainability standards from the use of renewable energy sources to water conservation measures.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel

It provides a stay experience within the ancient Mangrove Reserve with views of the "crystal clear water, picturesque landscapes and wildlife that spans along the reserve," authorities said.

The project will be the "world's first luxury dome glamping in the setting of beautiful mangroves," said Antony Thomas, founder and CEO of Luxe Glamp.

The project in Umm Al Quwain will also be their first international one, Thomas added.

Investment in the natural settlements owned by the UAE contributes to highlighting the tourism diversity of the UAE, the head of the Tourism and Archaeology Department emphasised.

ALSO READ:

Dubai students transform 250kg of waste into stunning art installations

Future of UAE luxury resorts: What do young tourists want?

Dubai: Major road lit up with 900 units of LED technology