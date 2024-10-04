Abu Dhabi To Create Animal Feed Markets
São Paulo – UAE citizen-owned companies can submit proposals for animal feed projects to the Abu Dhabi government until November 18. The bidding was opened by the Abu Dhabi investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) and the Department of Municipalities and transport (DMT).
The projects must include the design, construction, maintenance, and operation of animal feed markets in Al Haffar, Al Rahba, Nahil, Rimah, Bu Kirayyah, Bu Samrah, Al Qou, Liwa, Ghayathi, and Al Marfa, in the regions of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. To participate, companies must be registered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), state news agency WAM reported
According to the news, fodder facilities are an important link in the food chain, and ADAFSA, in collaboration with DMT, is further encouraging livestock breeders through the provision of fodder retail and trading sites across key areas. The animal feed markets will offer surrounding communities and farmers high quality animal feed supply and related services.
