RAYMOND INSPIRES NEXT GENERATION OF TALENT WITH 10Th ANNUAL NATIONAL MANUFACTURING DAY EVENTS

The Raymond Corporation kicks off it's tenth annual celebration of National Manufacturing Day with both onsite and events today. National Manufacturing Day is an annual celebration of the manufacturing and has been organized by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) since 2012.

The Raymond Corporation's 2024 Manufacturing Day onsite event was held today, at the Greene, NY facility. This year's in-person event focused on showcasing innovation to high school students through interactive displays, hands-on activities and firsthand insights from professionals working in these fields. Students had the opportunity to learn about building skills for the future through a manufacturing facility tour and demonstrations of forklift, welding and paint simulators. Students also had the opportunity to talk with Raymond employees who work in manufacturing.

Students attending Raymond's onsite Manufacturing Day event leared about the exciting and highly skilled careers available in manufacturing, including:



A presentation from Tony Topencik, vice president of operations, quality, environmental health and safety

An interactive employee presentation

Interactive demonstrations providing a hands-on experience with forklift, welding, paint simulators and Raymond technology products including, the iWAREHOUSE®

suite of products, Virtual Reality simulator and automation

A tour of Raymond's world class, award-winning manufacturing facility

Opportunities to learn about available job opportunities in manufacturing at Raymond Lunch with Raymond employees who work in manufacturing

Raymond will also be hosting an online Manufacuting Day program to help teachers and high school students learn more about future careers in modern manufacturing. Students will have the opportunity to learn about building skills for the future through a virtual manufacturing facility tour, highlights of industry technology and various online activities. Schools can register to attend this event at which will be available from Oct. 4-31, 2024.

"We're excited to showcase the advancements happening at both Raymond and in material handling. We hope to spark curiosity in the next generation and encourage them to pursue a career in this growing industry," said Tony

Topencik, vice president of operations, quality, environmental health and safety at The Raymond Corporation. "Skilled workers will always be in demand to ensure the smooth operation of our supply chains. That's why Raymond is committed to creating a supportive environment where employees can thrive and shape the future of manufacturing."

For over 100 years, Raymond has been a leader in manufacturing, engineering and the material handling industry, recognized for its leadership and innovation through various awards over the years, including:



Forbes Best Midsize Employer, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024

Plant Engineering Product of the Year Award, 2020, 2023 and 2024 Food Shippers of America Top Food Chain Technology Award, 2023, 2024

"By prioritizing innovation and development of the next generation of manufacturing leaders at Raymond, we provide them with the necessary resources to effectively drive change within the supply chain," said Randy Wolken, president and CEO at Manufacturers Association of Central New York. "We're proud to support their journey as they shape the future of this dynamic industry in our state."

"As technology evolves,

particularly with advancements in AI, big data, and sustainable practices,

engaging and investing in students is increasingly crucial for our industry," said Michael Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. "By inspiring these young minds with a passion for innovation and equipping them with skills in

these

growing

areas

such as big data, AI advancements, and sustainable practices

early on, we're able to ensure a pipeline of skilled talent that's ready to drive our industry forward with both technological and environmental responsibility."

For more than 100 years, Raymond has built a reputation as an innovative and future-forward organization. Raymond is actively contributing to developing next-generation energy resources, shaping the future for modern manufacturing and leading the industry in sustainability and cutting-edge technology.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a member of the Toyota Industries family of companies, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond's integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp

