Unrattled Company Launches Revolutionary Lap Infant Travel Solution: The Winglet

The Winglet

Features & Benefits of The Winglet

Unrattled launches The Winglet, a compact, all-in-one lap infant seat that ensures comfort and safety, making travel stress-free for families on the go.

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unrattled Company , an emerging powerhouse in innovative travel essentials for parents and children, is thrilled to announce the launch of its debut product, The Winglet . This groundbreaking portable lap infant pillow seat is designed to provide unparalleled comfort and safety for infants during air travel, ensuring a peaceful journey from takeoff to landing. Available for pre-order starting October 1, 2024, The Winglet is set to become an essential travel companion for families on the move.

The Winglet is expertly crafted to be worn by the parent, creating a secure and cozy environment for infants. This unique design not only keeps the baby happy and comfortable but also provides parents with the peace of mind that their little one is safe and secure throughout the flight.

"We are excited to introduce The Winglet to parents who value both convenience and safety while traveling," said Ashley Sherlock, Co-Founder of Unrattled Company. "Our mission has always been to make travel as stress-free as possible for families, and The Winglet is a testament to that commitment."

In addition to The Winglet, Unrattled Company offers a range of travel accessories designed to make flying with children easier and more enjoyable. These include the on-the-go carry clip, which allows for easy attachment of bags and personal items to luggage and strollers; toy tethers to keep toys within reach and off the floor; and a variety of teethers to soothe teething infants during travel.

“We designed the Winglet for an airplane but have found it has become an everyday must-have.” said Megan, Unrattled Co-Founder.“From the movies to sporting events and even dance recitals, The Winglet has made it possible for us to enjoy those special family moments instead of miss them because we are too busy chasing after a runaway toddler.”

Unrattled Company's dedication to quality and innovation is evident in every product they create. Parents can trust that The Winglet and the accompanying travel accessories will enhance their travel experience, making family trips more enjoyable and less stressful.

Pre-orders for The Winglet begin on October 1, 2024. For more information and to place a pre-order, visit UnrattledCo or contact ....

About Unrattled Company

Owned and Co-Founded by mothers and sisters-in-law, Unrattled Company is committed to providing high-quality, innovative products that make traveling with children easier and more enjoyable. With a focus on safety, convenience, and comfort, Unrattled Company strives to be the go-to brand for parents on the go.

