Southern Company Third-Quarter Earnings To Be Released October 31

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company plans to release its for the third quarter of 2024 by 7:30 a.m. ET on

Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Southern Company Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Christopher C. Womack

and Chief Officer

Daniel S. Tucker

will discuss earnings during a call for financial analysts at

1 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 31.

Investors, and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call at by clicking on the appropriate audio link. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO ) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit .

