Salted Butter Market Projected To Reach $47.54 Billion By 2028 - Global Long-Term Forecast To 2033
10/4/2024
The "Salted Butter market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global salted butter market is witnessing robust growth, with projections indicating a surge from $35.94 billion in 2023 to an estimated $47.54 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Stoked by an increased inclination towards natural products and a global rise in health consciousness, the market is set to experience substantial expansion in the coming years.
Market Dynamics
Rising consumer appeal for bakery products and artisanal quality dairy items plays a significant role in driving the demand for salted butter. As the industry adapts to evolving tastes and preferences, leading market participants are introducing innovative offerings such as organic salted butter, which adheres to the growing demand for ethically-sourced and genuine natural products.
A notable event within the sector featured the acquisition of Medlee Foods LLC by Grassland Dairy Products Inc., indicating a strategic move to integrate seasoned butter products and enhance the diversity of culinary selections available to consumers.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific stood out as the leading region in the salted butter market in 2023. The comprehensive market analysis included insights into several geographies, showcasing the prominence and consumption patterns within these markets.
Culinary Applications
Salted butter continues to be a staple in both home kitchens and professional culinary settings, serving as an indispensable ingredient for cooking, baking, and as a popular spread. Not only does it enhance the taste, but the presence of salt significantly improves shelf stability when compared to its unsalted counterparts.
Variants like blocks and sticks cater to a broad spectrum of needs, from commercial to individual use, and are made readily available via diverse channels of distribution, both online and offline.
Market Outlook
The salted butter market report presents a comprehensive outlook, offering an in-depth analysis of the current trends and forecasted market performance. It seeks to provide a holistic view of the varying market segments and potential opportunities that lie ahead.
The industry's forward momentum is characterized by factors such as the rise of health awareness, increasing demand for quality baked goods, and the sustained popularity of natural food products. This market's positive trajectory is a testament to the enduring importance of salted butter within the global food industry.
Conclusively, the salted butter market encompasses a range of products including tubs, patties, blends, and grass-fed variants, all contributing to a dynamic and growing industry landscape. The detailed market analysis underscores the value and potential of salted butter as an essential component of diverse culinary traditions and its growing prominence within the global market.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 175
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $37.92 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $47.54 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Lactalis Group Royal FrieslandCampina NV Arla Foods Group Land O'Lakes Inc. Ornua Co-operative Limited Organic Valley Tillamook County Creamery Association Anand Milk Union Limited Devondale Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited Crystal Farms Dairy Company Vermont Creamery Daylesford Organic Granarolo SpA Straus Family Creamery Challenge Dairy Products Inc. Anchor Foods Ltd. Finlandia Cheese Inc. Meat The Butcher Pte Ltd. Horizon Organic Agral SA Mainland Cheese Company Valio Ltd. Tyner Pond Farm Organic Times Dukeshill Ham Company Ltd.
