Cryogenic Equipment Market At A CAGR Of 7% Poised To Generate $39 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Cryogenic Equipment Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook By 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prime Determinants of GrowthThe rise in natural consumption and demand for clean production technologies, increasing adoption of cryogenic equipment in aerospace & automotive industries, and the growing demand for in energy, healthcare, and sectors are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global cryogenic equipment market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the high initial costs, safety concerns, and regulatory hurdles may restrict market growth in the coming future. Contrarily, advancements in materials science for more durable & efficient equipment and the growing focus on sustainable energy sources like hydrogen storage are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the cryogenic equipment market expansion during the forecast period.According to the report, the global cryogenic equipment market generated $19.9 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $39 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Copy:Segments Overview:Product: Tanks Sub-segment to Hold Major Market Share by 2032The tanks sub-segment accounted for the largest global cryogenic equipment market share of 34.4% in 2022 and is expected to hold major share by 2032. The pivotal role of tanks in transporting and storing cryogenic gases across industries like energy, healthcare, and aerospace is driving the sub-segment's growth. Besides, increasing demand for LNG due to its clean-burning properties drives the need for cryogenic tanks, especially as more LNG facilities emerge.Gas Type: Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant During the Forecast PeriodThe liquified natural gas (LNG) sub-segment held the largest market share of 45.1% in 2022 and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. This dominant growth is driven by the growing acceptance of LNG as a cleaner energy alternative, particularly in regions lacking natural gas pipelines like Asia-Pacific and Europe. In addition, increased awareness of climate change prompts nations to adopt LNG, fueling the demand across industrial sectors like petrochemicals and steel.Request For Customization with This Report:Application: Storage Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely During the Forecast PeriodThe storage sub-segment held the largest market share of 62.1% in 2022 and is predicted to lead and grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The dominance of the sub-segment is driven by its crucial role in LNG production and transportation, which facilitates easier and more efficient transport by converting natural gas into a liquid state. Besides, cryogenic storage is essential for storing industrial gases and biological samples, ensuring their preservation for various applications.Region: Asia-Pacific Market to Witness Prominent Growth by 2032The Asia-Pacific cryogenic equipment market accounted for the largest share of 39.5% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to dominate by 2032. This growth is majorly owing to the region's rapid industrialization, technological advancements, and the increasing demand for LNG. Besides, the region's growing space industry, with active involvement in space research and satellite launches, is further expected to boost the demand for cryogenic equipment.Inquire Before Buying:Top Players:Cryofab, Inc., Auguste Cryogenics, Emerson Electric Co., Linde plc, Chart Industries, LAPESA GRUPO EMPRESARIAL, INOX India Limited, Cryolor, MAN Energy Solutions, NIKKISOKey Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cryogenic equipment market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing cryogenic equipment market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the cryogenic equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.