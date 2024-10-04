Travelgems Welcomes Dr. Deepak Chopra To The Temple Of Poseidon For A Historic Lecture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelgems , the leading company in the wellness sector, is honored to welcome the internationally renowned spiritual leader, Dr. Deepak Chopra, to the Temple of Poseidon for a historic lecture on Friday, October 4. The world-famous author, with over 95 books, many of which have become best-sellers, will discuss the concept of "longevity" and share 10 ways we can reverse our biological age.

Sunset at The Temple of Poseidon

Dr. Deepak Chopra

The participation of one of the 100 most influential people of the century, as recognized by TIME magazine, presents a unique opportunity to showcase Greece as a global destination for wellness and cultural heritage. This lecture is a milestone for the country, highlighting its potential as a hub for well-being and spiritual growth.

Travelgems CEO, Niki Smyrni, notes, "The Temple of Poseidon is a symbol of determination aimed at the common good, as well as a symbol of the calm and strength that patience provides - values that Dr. Chopra teaches us, in order to live a life filled with joy and health. We are honored that this great teacher is connecting with the energy of Sounio to convey the concept of longevity to the world."

The lecture is part of the Travelgems Longevity Retreat , with support from The Chopra Foundation, which will take place from October 3 to 7 at the Grecotel Cape Sounio, where participants will learn how to empower themselves to live the best version of a healthy life, promoting the concept of "a healthy mind in a healthy body" and cultivating inner balance and daily well-being.

Chopra Foundation

The Chopra Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization founded by Deepak Chopra and dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family.

The mission of the Chopra Foundation is to advance the cause of mind/body spiritual healing, education, and research through fundraising, especially for disadvantaged individuals and communities.

About Travelgems : Travelgems, the leading retreat company in Europe, specializes in organizing wellness retreats with world-renowned experts in various fields. The company's purpose is to build a world full of authentic human smiles by enhancing people's wellbeing. Every retreat has a unique educational pattern that can help participants grow, evolve, or change their perspective. The goal is for people to take those lessons and integrate them into their lives moving forward.



| IG:

@travelgemscom ]

