Illinois Manufacturers Celebrate Manufacturing Month With Launch Of Makers On The Move Statewide Bus Tour At Ace Sign Company In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Manufacturers' Association (IMA) and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) today launched the third annual "Makers on the Move " statewide bus tour, which will visit manufacturing facilities, educational institutions and community centers to spotlight career opportunities and highlight the industry's widespread economic contributions.



The "Makers on the Move" bus tour kicked off at Ace Sign Company in Springfield on Friday, which is recognized nationally as Manufacturing Day. In operation since 1940, Ace Sign Co. boasts a diverse in-house team including more than 80 skilled designers and technicians who blend technology with craftmanship to create inspiring and eye-catching signage. The company manufactured the decorative wrap for this year's bus, which was designed by Maxwell Lehman, a recent graduate of Springfield High School who previously attended Capital Area Career Center, which provides career and technical education programs. Lehman's design was the winning submission in a statewide design contest held for high school students.

After departing Springfield, the 56-foot bus will travel 2,500 miles to nearly every region of the state, making roughly 40 stops along the way. Industry advocates traveling on the bus will be accompanied by educators, economic development leaders, public officials and other dignitaries. The public is invited to join in the festivities and can view a full schedule and register to attend stops by visiting .

"I'm in awe of the work Illinois manufacturers do every day to move our state and nation forward. The 'Makers on the Move' tour is an opportunity to showcase their incredible impact and inspire more people to pursue a career in manufacturing," said Mark Denzler, President & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association . "From creating life-saving medicines and producing healthy food, to generating energy that powers our homes and businesses,and embracing innovation through quantum computing, biotechnology and more – manufacturers are literally transforming our world."

Manufacturing is the largest contributor of any industry to the state's Gross Domestic Product, generating more than $580 billion for the state's economy each year. The industry directly employs 662,298 workers but ultimately supports as many as 1,771,928 jobs – nearly a third of all jobs in Illinois.

"As we embark on this tour, it's important we not only reflect on the rich history of our state's manufacturing sector, but also celebrate its exciting future," said David Boulay, PhD, President of the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center. "The 'Makers on the Move' tour highlights our achievements, showcases our limitless potential, and emphasizes the strategic steps needed to ensure a thriving future for Illinois manufacturing."

Nationally, there are more than 500,000 open jobs in the manufacturing industry, including tens of thousands of available jobs in Illinois. The IMA and IMEC are dedicated to working with employers, educators, and lawmakers to enact policies that help attract and retain a skilled workforce. These efforts are vital to ensuring Illinois can continue to experience strong economic growth in the coming decade, as more baby boomers are expected to exit the job market and companies seek to fill the resulting experience gaps.

"Connecting students to real-world experiences is vital, and the 'Makers on the Move' tour does just that – demonstrating the many ways they can apply the skills gained in the classroom to meaningful careers," said Robert Ferriell, Student and Business Services, Capital Area Career Center . "Whether it is graphic design students creating the artwork featured on this year's bus, or electronic engineering students getting a peek into machinery that keeps factories running smoothly, these opportunities ignite passions and empower the next generation."

"For Illinois to maintain its competitive advantage, manufacturers, educators and policy makers must work together to attract younger talent and build a skilled workforce of the future," said Sarah Hartwick, Vice President of Education & Workforce Policy at the Illinois Manufacturers' Association and Executive Director of the IMA Education Foundation . "This tour helps connect people to the diverse array of career opportunities available across the industry as we recruit new leaders to build upon our state's proud manufacturing legacy."

