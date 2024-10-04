Egypt, Saudi Arabia Affirm Solidarity With Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Egyptian of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Badr Abdelatty and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan affirmed, Friday, their country's full solidarity with Lebanon and its people in the current crisis.

In a press statement, Spokesperson of the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tamim Khalaf, said that this came during a phone call between the two ministers during which they discussed the situation in Lebanon and the Israeli escalation in the region.

Khalaf said that the two ministers stressed the importance of providing all forms of humanitarian support, rejecting any arrangements or measures that affect the safety and sovereignty of Lebanon over all its territories.

He added that they also stressed the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in all its elements by all parties without selectivity, condemning the Israeli occupation aggression on Lebanon, which resulted in hundreds of victims.

He said that the two ministers called on the international community, especially the Security Council, to immediately and permanently cease fire in both Lebanon and Gaza Strip. (end)

