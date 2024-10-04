This Week In Tech News: 12 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including IBM's new quantum data center, the launch of CRN Asia and the debut of skincare robots in the U.S.

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Technology Press Release Roundup, Sept. 30-Oct. 4, 2024. Photo provided by Infinix Mobility.

It is the company's second quantum data center in the world and marks a significant expansion of its fleet of advanced, utility-scale quantum systems available to global users via the cloud.In recognition of the strong and proud histories of both DCU and First Tech, employees and members of both organizations will work together to develop a brand experience that honors both entities' roots with a future-forward vision.Central to this innovation is Folax, a creative virtual assistant powered by a combination of Infinix's proprietary models and external advanced models such as GPT-4o, Gemini, and more. Whether through text, voice, or image inputs, it delivers real-time responses and personalized recommendations, providing effortless and intuitive interactions."Acquiring Raise highlights our continued commitment to our technology strategy of delivering the best proptech innovation for the benefit of our clients," said Mihir Shah, CEO, JLL Technologies. "Raise's platform, combined with JLL's technology suite and advanced AI capabilities, will be invaluable in accelerating our leasing tech journey."The Virtualitics IRO Workforce application enables USSF commanders and staff to develop situational understanding of past, present, and future operations based on Defense Readiness Reporting System (DRRS) data, mission-essential task assessments, and combatant command requirements.SmartSKN has developed three groundbreaking skincare lines using advanced AI technology, all formulated with high-efficacy Korean, plant-powered ingredients. "We're not just creating products; we're building a future where AI, personalization, and sustainability converge to empower consumers and skincare professionals alike," said Val Neicu, CEO of SmartSKN.An extension of The Channel Company's trusted flagship CRN brand portfolio, CRN Asia provides independent and in-depth coverage of fast-evolving IT channel technologies, trends, and strategies for solution providers of every size across the region.The new watch delivers practical utility, as well. The GMC-B2100 comes with the Tough Solar charging system, which effectively converts light from the sun and indoor light sources to power the watch, eliminating the need to regularly replace the battery."Installing EV chargers in apartment and condominium buildings presents a range of challenges including infrastructure, installation costs, power capacity, space constraints and changing resident demand," explains Aaron Li, Pando Electric's Founder and CEO. "At Pando Electric, we have tackled each of these issues head-on, creating a straightforward, cost-effective and fully scalable solution."The Premium Connected Baby Monitor makes the invisible visible, giving parents total reassurance with proprietary SenseIQ sleep and breathing tracking and scientifically-proven Cry Detection and Translation technologies.Electronic Caregiver introduces Addison Care, an AI-driven 3D Virtual Caregiver that operates 24/7 in the patient's home. Addison monitors and improves treatment adherence, performs automated wellness checks and vitals monitoring, provides companionship, manages medication schedules, and assists with daily tasks and routines.The LinkBuds Fit are equipped with the Integrated Processor V2, the same as in the award-winning WF-1000XM5. The chip optimizes noise cancelling in real time according to the user's environment for optimal audio performance. Plus, its dual noise sensor technology filters exterior sound using multiple microphones, for greater immersion.

Tech Brands Mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month

To kickstart October with awareness and empowerment, tech companies are showing their solidarity for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Here are a few of the week's big stories:



G-SHOCK Announces New Pink Ribbon Models in Partnership with Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Firstrade Announces Sponsorship and Participation in American Cancer Society's Making Strides Event in Queens Armitron Partners with Susan G. Komen® for a Second Consecutive Year to Release Its New Together In Pink Collection for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

