President: Ongoing Work In Liberated Territories Is Of Special Nature, Unprecedented In Its Scale
Date
10/4/2024 6:10:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“The ongoing work in the liberated territories is of a special
nature, unprecedented in its scale,” Azernews
reports, citing President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev as said during meeting with residents of the city of
Jabrayil.
“No other country that has experienced from Occupation or war
has managed to carry out rebuilding works with such speed and
quality. Because this work is being done according to comprehensive
and precise plans,” the head of state noted.
“Yesterday, I reviewed the reconstruction of Horovlu village,
which, like Jabrayil city, was liberated on the same day. In a few
months, likely in the first half of next year, residents will
return to Horovlu,” President Ilham Aliyev underlined.
