Irani Cup: Mulani, Kotian Pick Three Each As Mumbai Bowl Out ROI For 416 On Day 4

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Oct 4 (IANS) Tanush Kotian and veteran spinner Shams Mulani claimed three wickets each as Mumbai bowled out the Rest of India's for 416 first inning, taking a massive lead of 121 runs on Day 4, here at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Resuming on his overnight score of 151 not out, Abhimanyu Easwaran alongside wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who played a knock of 93, stitched a 165-run partnership for the fifth wicket after Rest of India's top four faltered.

Jurel was at his fluent best, taking on the Mumbai spinners with ease. He smashed a maximum and 13 boundaries in his 121-ball innings, but just before lunch, Mulani trapped him with a delivery down the leg side. Attempting to sweep, Jurel got a faint edge, caught cleanly by wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore. A review confirmed the decision and he missed a well-deserved century by just seven runs.

Easwaran, too, was denied a major milestone, falling for 191 shortly after Jurel's dismissal. The Bengal captain looked in sublime form but fell victim to Mulani, missing out on a double century by just nine runs. Mulani's double strike just before the lunch turned the tide in Mumbai's favour as they claimed two vital wickets in quick succession.

Rest of India went into lunch at 400 for 6, with Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain unbeaten at the crease. The last four wickets of ROI fell for just 20 runs.

For Mumbai, Mulani and Kotian's disciplined bowling played a crucial role, while Mohi Avasthi chipped in with two wickets, and debutant Mohammad Juned Khan claimed one.

Brief scores:

Mumbai 537 in 141 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 222 not out, Ajinkya Rahane 97; Mukesh Kumar 5-110, Yash Dayal 2-89) lead Rest of India 416 in 110 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 191, Dhruv Jurel 93; Tanush Kotian 3-101, Shams Mulani 3-122) by 121 runs.