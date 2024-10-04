Brazil’S New Vehicle Sales Soar To Decade-High In September

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's new vehicle surged remarkably in September 2024, with sales jumping 19.57 percent compared to the previous year.



The National Federation of Motor Vehicle Distribution ANFAVEA reported 236,353 units sold. This marked the best September performance in ten years for the Brazilian automotive industry.



The sales figures encompassed various vehicle types. These included passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses.



Compared to August, registrations remained nearly stable. There was only a slight 0.43 percent decrease due to one less working day in September.



Daily sales in September reached a new high for 2024. For the first time this year, daily sales exceeded 11,000 vehicles. This achievement underscores the growing strength of Brazil's automotive market.







The year-to-date sales figures also showed significant growth. From January to September, new vehicle sales increased by 14.1 percent. A total of 1.858 million units were registered during this period.



Several factors contributed to this positive trend. Improved credit conditions played a crucial role. The robust job market and rising incomes also boosted consumer confidence. Additionally, car rental companies renewed their fleets, further driving sales.



Fenabrave, the dealership association, expressed optimism for the year's outlook. They projected a 15 percent increase in car and commercial vehicle sales.



This forecast translates to approximately 2.5 million units sold. Including trucks and buses, total sales could reach 2.65 million units. This represents a 15.1 percent increase compared to 2023.



The Brazilian automotive industry's strong performance reflects broader economic improvements. It signals growing consumer confidence and business investment.



As the market continues to evolve, these trends may shape Brazil's economic landscape in the coming years.

MENAFN04102024007421016031ID1108746033