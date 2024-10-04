Two Oil Depots Caught Fire Overnight In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of October 4, an oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region caught fire after a drone attack, while another oil depot in Perm region also burned, though the cause of that fire has not been reported.

This is according to Nastoyashchee Vremya and Telegram Astra , as relayed by Ukrinform.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="astrapress/65723" data-width="100%"></script>

Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev stated that in Anninskyi district, electronic warfare systems suppressed Ukrainian drones, one of which crashed into the oil depot.

“A fire broke out in an empty tank. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Fire crews are working at the scene,” Gusev wrote.

Astra, citing local residents, reported that the Annanftoprodukt oil depot in the settlement of Anna was targeted.

Meanwhile, in Perm region, a private oil depot for storing petroleum products in the industrial zone of the village of Osentsi caught fire overnight, which covered an area of 10,000 square meters. The cause of the fire has not been reported. Over 60 specialists and 19 units of equipment worked to extinguish the blaze, with no casualties, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MChS). The fire has since been extinguished.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="astrapress/65726" data-width="100%"></script>

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="astrapress/65728" data-width="100%"></script>

Investigators from MChS are working to determine the cause of the fire, considering two possible scenarios: careless handling of fire or a malfunction in the electrical equipment.

On the night of October 4, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported intercepting 18 drones over various regions. Six were shot down over Belgorod region, six over the Voronezh region, five over the Sea of Azov, and one over Rostov region.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the early hours of October 3,the Ukrainian Defense Forces' drones attacked storehouses with guided aerial bombs, as well as parking areas for SU-35 and SU-34 aircraft at the Borisoglebsk military airfield in Russia's Voronezh region.