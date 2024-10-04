(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Intention to Fundraise

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription later this year. An offer document containing further details will be available to and potential new investors in due course.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53