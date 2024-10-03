Scout & Cellar Becomes First Winery In Texas To Receive B Corp Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Scout & Cellar Celebrates Momentous B Corp Certification Achievement by Participating in Come Over October

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Scout & Cellar®, the trailblazer in the Clean-CraftedTM wine movement, is excited to announce its B Corp certification, making it the first winery in Texas to earn this prestigious distinction and one of only 60 wineries globally. Following its recent by Full Glass Wine, Scout & Cellar is eager to unite with the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer wine company. To mark these significant achievements, Scout & Cellar will participate in Come Over October, an industry-wide celebration dedicated to the joy of wine and the power of community.

The B Corp certification underscores Scout & Cellar's unwavering commitment to social and environmental responsibility and transparency. "We didn't have to change a thing to earn this certification," shares founder Sarah

Shadonix. "We've been living these values since day one. Being recognized as a B Corp only strengthens our resolve to push boundaries in sustainability." This accolade reflects the company's dedication to producing Clean-CraftedTM wines while actively engaging with communities. Both the Scout & Cellar Direct-To-Consumer portfolio of wines, and its retail brand, Scout Wild® , will proudly bear the B Corp seal.

Scout & Cellar's involvement in Come Over October highlights its mission to foster connections through wine. The brand, alongside its vast network of independent consultants, will host a series of events and community gatherings throughout the month, emphasizing the joy of shared experiences. Wine enthusiasts are invited to join the

All Out Tasting Week from October 7–11, where they can explore an array of Clean-Crafted wines. "Wine brings people together, and we're thrilled to celebrate Come Over October alongside the wine industry," says Sarah Shadonix. "This celebration is all about forging connections and building communities. Our B Corp certification reaffirms our commitment to today's communities and a sustainable future."

About Scout & Cellar

Scout & Cellar is committed to crafting wines that are zero sugar, made with organic grapes and no unwanted additives and are low in sulfites - ensuring a pure, clean taste that reflects the true character of the grapes. Partnering with small, family-owned vineyards globally, the company emphasizes sustainable farming practices and meticulous quality control to deliver exceptional wines. Scout & Cellar is committed to transparency, offering detailed wine production and ingredient information, so consumers know exactly what they are drinking. The brand curates a diverse range of expert-selected varietals and blends. Virtual tastings and events let customers engage with wine experts, while independent consultants provide personalized service, hosting private tastings and wine parties to introduce the brand. For more information please visit scoutandcellar or find a retail store near you .

Contact:

Rachel Bader

Jennifer Knott

***@scoutandcellar

Photo(s):



Press release distributed by

PRLog

SOURCE Scout & Cellar

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED