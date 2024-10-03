Renown Welcomes The First Transplant Nephrologist To Region & Announces Renown Transplant Institute

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The first kidney transplant program for northern Nevada. Bringing essential services, hope and life-saving to people with end-stage kidney disease.

Reno, NEV., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renown is pleased to announce the appointment of Narisorn Atsava-Svate, MD, a distinguished transplant nephrologist. With over 18 years of experience, Dr. Atsava-Svate is recognized for his expertise in managing complex kidney conditions, pioneering innovative treatment methods and improving patient outcomes in the field of nephrology and kidney transplantation.

Before joining Renown, Dr. Narisorn Atsava-Svate was a transplant nephrologist with INTEGRIS Nazih Zuhdi Transplant Institute, a leading solid organ transplant program based in Oklahoma City. While there, he helped build one of the largest and most experienced transplant programs in the U.S. and completed over 2070 kidney transplantations as part of a comprehensive team.

Dr. Nate, as he likes to be called, received his medical degree from the oldest and largest medical school in Thailand, Siriraj Medical School/Mahidol University in Bangkok. He completed his ACGME accredited Internal Medicine Residency at Texas Tech University Health Science Center in Lubbock, Texas. He continued his education at the University of Colorado, completing both a general Nephrology and Advanced Nephrology fellowship specializing in Transplantation Nephrology. Dr. Atsava-Svate has a special interest in transplantation immunobiology and managing transplantation patients with high immunologic risk.

As the first Transplant nephrologist at Renown Health, Dr. Nate is responsible for:

. Comprehensive Patient Care : Managing the care of kidney transplant patients before, during and after transplantation, ensuring the best possible outcomes.

. Innovative Research : Leading and participating in research initiatives aimed at advancing the field of transplant nephrology and improving patient outcomes.

. Collaborative Approach : Working closely with a multidisciplinary team of surgeons, physicians, nurses and support staff to provide personalized care for patients with end-stage renal disease.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Nate join our team,” said Rahul Mediwala, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Renown Medical Group and a board-certified nephrologist. His extensive knowledge and dedication to transplant patient care is instrumental in bringing essential services to our region and ensuring the highest quality care for our community.”

End-Stage Kidney Disease in Nevada and the Need for Transplantation

Some people living with chronic kidney disease develop severe kidney damage and very low kidney function. If this condition progresses to the point where kidney dialysis or a kidney transplant is necessary for survival, the condition is called end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The American Kidney Fund, using the US Renal Data System 2020 annual Data, indicates 6,898 Nevada residents are living with ESRD. Kidneys are the most sought-after organ for transplantation. In Nevada, it is estimated that 523 people are currently on the kidney transplant waiting list. Many of them are northern Nevadans in need.

Announcing the Renown Transplant Institute®, the First Kidney Transplant Program for Northern Nevada.

As the only not-for-profit academic healthcare network in the state, Renown's world-class team of medical experts join together with thousands of organ and tissue donors, financial donors and hundreds of residents currently on the kidney transplant waiting list to bring essential services, hope and life-saving treatment to people with end-stage kidney disease. Narisorn Atsava-Svate, MD, the region's first transplant nephrologist, joins the esteemed Renown nephrology and surgical teams in providing comprehensive transplant services, including pre-transplant evaluation, surgical procedures, and post-transplant care, are all under one roof at Nevada's #1 hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center in beautiful Reno, NV.

Now, residents in need of advanced kidney treatment and transplantation will no longer need to endure long waits or seek residency or care in other states, which will help alleviate the financial, physical, and emotional burden for critically ill patients and their families. "A kidney transplant is the best life-saving option for people living with kidney disease. Our goal is that every eligible person who is seeking a kidney transplant receives one," says Brian Erling, MD, MBA, President & CEO of Renown Health. He adds,“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the state of Nevada, the Nevada Donor Network, donors and community partners who have worked tirelessly to make the Renown Transplant Institute® a reality for so many. Together, we are paving the way for better health outcomes and a brighter future for those in need.”

If you are a physician and would like to refer patients, or a person with end-stage kidney disease and wish to be screened for a kidney transplant by Dr. Narisorn Atsava-Svate, please contact the Nevada Transplant Institute® transplant coordinator at 1-833-RING-NTI (746-4684). More information can be found at the website , or email ... .

If you are a person seeking chronic kidney disease management; dialysis– at-home and in center; kidney failure management; kidney transplant management; kidney stone disease prevention; hypertension management; or polycystic kidney disease management, please schedule an appointment with Renown Medical Group-Kidney Care nephrologists at 775-982-5000.



As the region's only Level 2 Trauma Center for adults and children, Renown serves over 1 million people and 100,000 square miles. In U.S. News and World Report Best Hospital Rankings, Renown Regional Medical Center is named #1 Hospital for the State of Nevada for 2024, 2023 and 2022.

