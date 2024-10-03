Air Force Band Of The Golden West Performing In Arizona

MENAFN - PR Newswire) TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force of the Golden West Travis Brass Quintet, will be performing the following FREE patriotic and contemporary classical concerts in Southern and Northern Arizona:

Tucson, AZ - Mon Oct 21: University of Arizona, 7pm

Sedona, AZ - Tue Oct 22: Posse Grounds Pavilion, 3:30pm

Flagstaff, AZ - Fri Oct 25: Sinagua Middle School Auditorium, 6:30pm

US Air Force Band of the Golden West's premier brass ensemble, Travis Brass, performs America's March,“The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa (arr. by Bill Holcombe, Musicians Publications) inside the Travis Air Force Base Heritage Center, a museum dedicated to preserving the rich history of Travis and Air Mobility Command.

Two brass musicians in the US Air Force Band of the Golden West brass quintet, Travis Brass, play with plunger mutes during a live outdoor performance.

The two trumpet players, horn player, trombone player, and tuba player who comprise the US Air Force Band of the Golden West's brass ensemble, Travis Brass, pose together.

A trumpet player performs with the US Air Force Band of the Golden West's brass ensemble, Travis Brass, as part of a live outdoor ceremony.

Continue Reading

For more information and to reserve FREE tickets please visit .

About The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West Travis Brass

Travis Brass is part of the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West from Travis Air Force Base, California. Providing musical support to Air Mobility Command, sustaining community relations and engaging in school outreach in a five-state area of responsibility; Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, and California. This ensemble supports a wide variety of musical events, ranging from military ceremonies and educational programs, to recitals debuting new works that push the boundaries of the traditional brass quintet medium. As part of the Band of the Golden West, the mission of Travis Brass is to Honor, Inspire, and Connect through musical excellence.

About the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West

The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West is dedicated to telling the Air Force story, honoring military heritage, and enhancing the morale of service members and civilians. The Band of the Golden West is proud to represent Air Mobility Command and the 680,000 Airmen in over 130 career fields serving around the world. These concerts are our way of saying thank you for your continued support to the men and women of the Armed Forces, at home and abroad. For more information, go to .

"Such talented musicians and vocalists. Touched my soul and brought tears to my eyes. Makes me proud to have served my country in the United States Air Force! Thank you for an extraordinary musical performance!!" – Concertgoer, December 2023

Shareable media including pictures, videos, and recordings is available here .

Media Contact: Andrew Payton; [email protected]

SOURCE Air Force Band of the Golden West

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED