Kalyon Holding Attracts With Its Investments In Construction

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Kalyon Holding, which draws attention with its investments in
construction, energy, infrastructure and education, is celebrating
its 80th anniversary. Kalyon Holding Board Chairman Orhan Cemal
Kalyoncu noted that they have fit unique projects into 80 years.
Answering our questions at the Solar energy plant in Konya
Karapınar, Kalyoncu said, "We have taken on the responsibility of
some projects by seeing them as national issues and national
projects. We have strived to do the best in the areas we operate
in."
On the occasion of Kalyon Holding's 80th anniversary
celebration, Kalyon Holding Chairman Orhan Cemal Kalyoncu met with
press representatives at the Kalyon Karapınar Solar Power Plant in
Konya. Cemal Kalyoncu took the press members on a tour of the
Karapınar Solar Power Plant, which was built with an investment of
1.2 billion dollars and is the largest solar power plant in Europe,
and explained his investments in the construction, energy,
infrastructure and education sectors.
KalyoncuHe stated that they transformed The Karapınar solar power
plant alone produces 3 billion kilowatt hours of electricity per
year. The area where our plant is located is the Acıgöl Basin. The
panels we use here were produced in our Kalyon PV factory in Ankara
with a local content rate of up to 90 percent. We provided most of
the financing for our Karapınar GES project from abroad. We
received the best financing awards both in the green energy field
and internationally for this project.a 20 million square meter
desert into a renewable energy plant with the Karapınar Solar
Energy Plant project .
KalyoncuHe said ,“ Thus, we have brought foreign investment to
our country. With our renewable energy investments that have
reached an installed capacity of 3,000 megawatts, we produce 6
billion kilowatt hours of electricity annually and meet almost 2
percent of our country's annual electricity needs from renewable
energy alone."They took over 50 percent of Kalyon Energy with
International Holding Company, one of the largest holdings based in
Abu Dhabi, as a partner .
Emphasizing that they have signed projects that are a source of
national pride for Turkey, such as the Istanbul Airport, the
Northern Marmara Highway, the TANAP and Northern Marmara Natural
Gas Project, the TRNC Sea Passage Transmission Line and the
Azerbaijan-Ahmedbeyli-Horadiz-Minicivan Ağbend highway , Cemal
Kalyoncu continued with figures:
In 80 years, we have installed 16 thousand houses, 2 thousand
bed hospitals and health facilities, 680 kilometers of highway, 664
kilometers of rail system, 200 kilometers of metro line, 42
kilometers of metrobus line, 1,200 kilometers of water pipeline,
1,000 kilometers of natural gas pipeline, 5,600 megawatt renewable
energy portfolio, 2 gigawatt capacity local solar panel production
factory, 2 thousand 478 megawatt solar power plants, 720 megawatt
wind power plants and 343 megawatt hydroelectric power plants.
Stating that they strive to do the best in the fields they
operate Kalyoncu, "We are trying to be the first; we are bringing
technologies that do not exist in Turkey to our country, we are
trying to make productions that have not been done before. This
situation provides great added value to our country especially in
terms of R&D and new technology usage. Another big brand that
we have brought to our country is Istanbul Airport. İGA is the
biggest infrastructure investment in the history of the Republic.
We made 8 billion euros of the 10 billion 250 million euro
investment with our credit and own resources without spending a
single lira from the state budget. It is a project whose project,
financing, construction and operation were completed in just 48
months. We have a commitment to pay the state 22 billion 152
million euros + VAT in the tender in 25 years."
He said ,“The Northern Marmara Highway is a very strategic
transportation project between Istanbul and Ankara that will take
on a great burden not only in the near future but also today Cemal
Kalyoncu,.”The operating period will end in 2029 and 2030 and we
will transfer it to our state. In other words, we have built it,
operated it, and are giving it to the state. If the state were to
undertake these projects today, it would probably cost more than
12-13 billion dollars and would most likely take a long time. Those
who criticize this project do not know or do not want to know that
the project will only be operated by us for 9 years and will be
transferred to the state in 2030.
Cemal Kalyoncu, who informed that the localization rate of the
panels they produce in Ankara is 90 percent and that they supply
the rest largely from Malaysia, stated that they will add new ones
to their investments in the field of energy. Kalyoncu said,“ With
the strategic partnership we have made with the International
Holding Company, we are planning to invest over 5 billion dollars
in renewable energy in the next 5 years .”
Kalyoncu from Trabzon became a contractor in Bitlis
Kalyon Holding's 80-year story begins with Mehmet Kalyoncu, who was
originally from Trabzon, working in construction in the Tatvan
district of Bitlis in 1944 after completing his military service.
Reminding that his father, the late Mehmet Kalyoncu, started the
activities as a contractor and continued them under the roof of
Kalyon Construction in 1974 with his brothers, the late Ahmet and
Hasan, Cemal Kolyancu provided the following information:“In the
70s and 80s, we built many mass housing, hotels, public buildings,
and residential areas in Turkey and abroad. We thought hard about
what we could do other than contracting. In 1989, we established
the window systems factory Kalpen PVC, and in 1992, we established
the pet bottle and preform factory Kalpet.” Noting that they
changed their route to the energy sector in 1993, Kalyoncu listed
their work as follows:“During the electrical energy crisis
experienced in Turkey during those years, we realized our country's
first energy import by producing energy in Georgia. In 1994-1995,
we completed the Ömerli Dudullu Transmission Line in a period of 8
months. In 2000, the Ordu and Giresun Hydroelectric Power Plant
began operating. In 2006, the Metrobüs Project, which was
implemented for the first time in Turkey, was implemented. Metrobüs
broke new ground in Istanbul transportation and provided great
relief. In 2007, we completed the Ataköy Wastewater Treatment
Plant, Europe's largest advanced biological wastewater treatment
plant.
Kalyoncu, who stated that taking on a new partner for Istanbul
Airport Operations Company İGA is not on their agenda for now, said
that they are not considering going public on the Stock Exchange
either. Kalyoncu clarified the issue of İGA's rent postponement as
follows:“I had said that we made 8 billion Euros of İGA investment
with our loans and equity capital without a single lira from the
state budget. We are making our rent payments in full and without
delay on the relevant schedule and amount. During the pandemic, the
airport was inevitably closed. During the closed period, our credit
obligations and general expenses continued. We were given
additional time for the period the airport was closed. Our payments
were inevitably postponed to a later date. We will pay the closed
period rent with interest by accruing interest on the rent covering
the extended period. The total amount we will pay in 25 years is 22
billion 152 million Euros + VAT and the difference in the number of
additional passengers.”
Stating that they have other investments around the airport,
Cemal Kalyoncu gave the following information:“Of course, we are
planning some investments like Airport City next to the airport. We
have prepared projects that will include business centers, offices,
storage areas and many commercial activities next to the airport,
hopefully they will be ready towards the end of next year. For
example, we are opening a 1,000-bed hotel there again, outside the
airport, at the end of this year. The operator will be Hilton.”
When asked about the tax amnesty claims, Kalyoncu said the
following:“We do not owe a single penny in taxes to the state and
there is no tax amnesty for us. We are one of the companies that
pay the most taxes in Turkey. As Kalyon Holding, we make all our
tax payments on time and in full within the terms and periods
determined by law. We have no debts in this regard. In addition, we
have won all the lawsuits we have filed against those who spoke
negatively about us regarding the tax amnesty.”
Kalyoncu gave the following answer to the question,“Did the
Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality elections affect the work you
do?”:“ No, it did not. There were works given in addition to our
existing contracts. Our priority while doing work is to serve. If
we do it, we try to do the best. We are always very proud to serve
Istanbul.”
MENAFN03102024000195011045ID1108744950
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.