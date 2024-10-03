Rutte Visits Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary General Mark Rutte, while on a visit to Ukraine, reaffirmed Allies' readiness to help Ukraine with the and rehabilitation of its soldiers.

Ukraine's Defense Rustem Umerov announced this on Facebook, reports Ukrinform.

"Together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, we visited our who are undergoing rehabilitation after injuries... Mr. Rutte confirmed the readiness of NATO countries to contribute to the treatment and rehabilitation of our soldiers. For our part, we are ready to share the experience of our military for further strengthening of cooperation," he wrote

Umerov and the NATO delegation expressed gratitude to Ukrainian heroes "for their indomitable courage in the fight for the freedom of Ukraine and the entire Europe." The Minister of Defense also thanked partners for their comprehensive support of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, NATO's new Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv. During a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky, he assured that he was looking forward to the day when Ukraine becomes a member of the Alliance.