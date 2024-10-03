SSU Strike In Voronezh Region: Media Show Satellite Images Of Borysoglebsk Airfield
10/3/2024 3:09:42 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first satellite images of the Borysoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, taken after the strike by Ukrainian drones on the morning of October 3, have been released.
According to Ukrinform, the relevant footage was published in the Telegram by radio Liberty.
The images show several new traces of fire in the area of the runway. At the same time, the buildings on the territory of the airbase appear to be intact.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 3, drones of the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked warehouses with guided bombs , as well as parking lots of SU-35 and SU-34 aircraft at the Russian military airfield“Borysoglebsk”.
Photo: Getty Images
