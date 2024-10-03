Iranian President Leaves Doha
Doha, Qatar: HE President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian of the Islamic Republic of Iran left Doha this evening after an official visit to the country.
HE and his accompanying delegation were seen off at Hamad International Airport by the Director of Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Yousef Fakhroo, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Saad Abdullah Saad Al Mahmoud Al Sharif, and the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State HE Ali Salehabadi.
