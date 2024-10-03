Kinaxis Recognized As A Leader In TMS Technology By Nucleus Research

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end orchestration, has been named a Leader in the 2024 Management Value Matrix by Nucleus Research , a renowned provider of ROI-focused research and advisory services. This recognition highlights Kinaxis' commitment to pushing the boundaries of Transportation Management systems (TMS) with its AI-infused Maestro platform, helping businesses enhance agility, optimize operations and reduce costs across their chains.

The 2024 TMS Technology Value Matrix focuses on the solutions that deliver the highest value to organizations, assessing functionality and usability. Kinaxis stood out for its ability to move beyond traditional TMS functionality, integrating AI and machine learning to provide unparalleled real-time visibility, process automation, and intelligent decision-making across industries, including automotive, aerospace, life sciences and high tech.

“Kinaxis continues to invest and improve the capabilities of its transportation management platform,” said Charles A. Brennan, analyst at Nucleus Research .“By providing end-to-end visibility and enabling organizations to make more informed, data-driven decisions, Kinaxis has solidified its position as a Leader in this year's TMS Technology Value Matrix.”

Key areas marking Kinaxis as a leader in the TMS Technology Value Matrix 2024 include:



Real-time visibility and control: End-to-end real-time visibility from manufacturing to last-mile delivery enables businesses to monitor and adjust operations, enhance decision-making and reduce risk.

Comprehensive transportation management: Support for all modes of transportation–truck, rail, ocean, air and parcel–facilitates route optimization and streamlines orders across diverse manufacturing sites, distribution centers and sales channels.

Integration with multi-enterprise networks: Seamless integration with global carrier networks and systems like ERP, WMS, eCommerce and 3PLs offers a unified view of the supply chain, connecting all stakeholders and systems.

Cost optimization and control: Real-time cost optimization and invoice matching help businesses manage transportation costs while ensuring alignment with service-level agreements, enhancing financial transparency and reducing overhead.

Enhanced supply chain orchestration: Expanded capabilities including order management, logistics control tower and multi-enterprise visibility, facilitate concurrent planning and execution.

Event management and exception handling: Real-time alerts and automated exception management for disruptions such as expedited orders, stock transfers or alternative supplier selection ensure rapid responses to supply chain challenges. Innovative product updates: Continuous improvements to the Maestro platform include new APIs for inventory and available-to-promise data, enhanced user interface for ease of use and strengthened compliance measures for data integration and regulatory standards.

"As a leader in supply chain orchestration technology, our goal is to empower organizations with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly complex landscape," said Andrew Bell, chief product officer at Kinaxis. "This recognition reflects our continued commitment to innovation and excellence, and solidifies Kinaxis as a transformative force, driving efficiency and cost savings for our customers.”

In an analysis of Maestro, published by Nucleus in July 2024, the analyst firm stated that it anticipates the AI-infused platform to deliver value to customers in the following areas: improved supply chain management, increased employee productivity, and enhanced supplier collaboration. Nucleus said it expects Maestro users to save approximately two to three hours daily by eliminating the need to compile data for reporting and analysis.

Click here to read the report in full.

To learn more about Kinaxis, please visit kinaxis .

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, MaestroTM , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink