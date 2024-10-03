Self-Adhesive Labels Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The self-adhesive labels market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $53.55 billion in 2023 to $57.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to urbanization and retail growth, logistics and supply chain requirements, customization and personalization, brand identity and marketing, consumer goods packaging.

The self-adhesive labels market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $75.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand across industries, sustainability and eco-friendly labels, digitalization in label printing, supply chain and logistics optimization.

The rising consumption of packed products is expected to propel the growth of the self-adhesive labels market. Packaged products are consumer packaged goods that the average customer consumes daily, such as food, beverages, cigarettes, makeup, and household products. The increasing number of dual household incomes, longer working hours, and the inability to manage own cooked meals have increased the demand for packaged meals, particularly ready-to-eat foods, snacks, and beverages. The purpose of product packaging is to safeguard the product inside. Packaging must protect the goods during transit between the manufacturing site and the retailer and protect the product while it is on the shelf.

Key players in the market include Connecticut Chemicals Industries Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Multi-Color Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A, Huhtamaki OYJ Company, Fuji Seal International Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Consolidated Label Co, 3M Company, Mondi Group, Hally Labels Limited, Lintec Corporation, Dura-ID Solutions Limited, CS Labels Ltd., Tower Labels, Right Label Solutions Limited, Inland Label, Terragene, Brady Corporation, Sato Holdings Corporation, Constantia Flexibles, Advanced Labels NW, WS Packaging Group Inc., Resource Label Group LLC, Label Technology Inc., Label Tech Inc., Labelcraft Products Ltd., Label Impressions Inc., Label-Aid Systems Inc., Essentra PLC.

Major companies operating in the market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to accessing new markets and technologies. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

1) By Adhesive Type: Hot-melt, Emulsion Acrylic, Solvent

2) By Nature: Permanent, Removable, Repositionable

3) By Composition: Release Liner, Adhesive Layer, Face Stock

4) By Printing Technology: Flexography, Digital Printing, Lithography, Screen Printing, Gravure, Letterpress, Offset

5) By End Users: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Tracking, Logistics and Transport, Home and Personal Care, Consumer Durables, Others End Users

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Self-adhesive labels are pressure-sensitive labels with an adhesive-coated face material that require only the pressure of a finger to adhere to a substrate as they utilize a pressure-sensitive adhesive that is sticky under normal conditions. These labels are made of a plus substance (composite-like material with film or paper), adhesive on the back, and silicone-coated protecting paper.

