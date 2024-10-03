Amir Meets IMF Managing Director

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, on the sidelines of the 3rd Asian Cooperation Dialogue Summit (ACD), held Thursday morning at the Ritz-Carlton, Doha.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the IMF and ways to enhance and support them. In addition, they discussed a number of topics on the ACD Summit's agenda.

MENAFN03102024000067011011ID1108744432