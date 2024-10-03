Amir Meets IMF Managing Director
Date
10/3/2024 2:07:33 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, on the sidelines of the 3rd Asian Cooperation Dialogue Summit (ACD), held Thursday morning at the Ritz-Carlton, Doha.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the IMF and ways to enhance and support them. In addition, they discussed a number of topics on the ACD Summit's agenda.
MENAFN03102024000067011011ID1108744432
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.