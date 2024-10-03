Maui Boyz Launches New Cannabis Dispensary, Bringing Island Vibes To Lake Norman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

James Bowersox, Co-Founder of Maui Boyz

New Destination Offers Premium Cannabis Products Infused with the Spirit of Aloha.

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maui Boyz has officially opened its doors in Cornelius, offering a curated selection of high-quality cannabis products in a laid-back, welcoming environment.Following the devastating wildfires that severely impacted Maui's economy, founders James Bowersox and Karma Wentworth recognized the urgent need to pivot and establish their presence on the mainland. The team's deep industry knowledge enables direct collaboration with cultivation partners, ensuring unique and high-quality products while supporting local economies and, in turn, passing the savings on to customers.Maui Boyz' nostalgic 1960s surf shack aesthetic brings island vibes to town, making it a laid-back and welcoming destination. The store carries hemp-based 2018 Farm Bill-compliant products, featuring exclusive, premium indoor-grown smokable flower (THCa), all sourced and grown by trusted cultivation partners in North Carolina.In addition to their top-quality flower, they offer a selection of rare and special products. From Afghan and Nepalese hashish concentrates to calming, non-psychoactive sleep aids and delectable infused chocolates crafted by Maui's own Chef Lee, their collection caters to a range of preferences, from therapeutic relief to recreational enjoyment.Maui Boyz is dedicated to supporting the local community, a commitment deeply ingrained in its lifestyle of putting others first-an essential aspect of island living.“Our focus on community reflects the collaboration that comes from collective living,” said James Bowersox, co-founder of Maui Boyz.“As we establish our presence in Cornelius, we're eager to embrace our ethos of innovation and quality. We aim to uplift and connect with local residents by providing a cannabis experience that prioritizes quality and care. Every product we offer is a testament to our commitment to excellence, and it's incredibly rewarding to know that our customers can enjoy premium cannabis while supporting a brand that values connection and responsibility.”Maui Boyz invites the community to experience its commitment to quality and service. The dispensary had a soft opening last week and operates Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., closed on Sundays. Located at 20722 N. Main St., Cornelius, N.C., Maui Boyz has already garnered enthusiastic support from locals, laying the groundwork for a successful grand opening.Visit for more information. IG @MauiBoyzDispensaryAbout Maui Boyz: At Maui Boyz, we embody the high life, dedicated to enhancing the cannabis experience with the pure essence of Hawaii. Our foundation is built on innovation, quality, and a customer-centric philosophy, reflecting years of growth and connection within our vibrant culture. We are committed to supporting local initiatives that uplift our islands and celebrate their unique spirit. Join us as we roll up, ride the wave, and embrace the best of cannabis culture. Experience Maui Boyz-where island vibes meet the high life.

Gina Bowersox

Opal PR

+1 203-610-2723

...

