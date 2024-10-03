Newterra Releases 2024 Sustainability Report Highlighting Key Progress In Environmental Stewardship And Operational Growth
Date
10/3/2024 11:31:20 AM
CORAOPOLIS, Pa., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newterra, a global leader in sustainable water treatment solutions, is proud to announce the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report . This report underscores the company's ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility, operational excellence, and community engagement while showcasing its achievements over the past year.
Building upon last year's inaugural report, Newterra continues its transformation journey by integrating sustainability into every aspect of its operations. The 2024 report provides a comprehensive overview of Newterra initiatives and outlines its long-term commitment to renewing the planet's ecosystem for current and future generations.
In his message to stakeholders, Newterra CEO Kevin Cassidy remarked:
"We are extremely proud of what we do for our customers and the positive impact we make on our environment and local communities daily. We have an incredibly dedicated team, fully engaged in our sustainability journey, eagerly embracing the opportunity to tackle our customers' water challenges, support our communities, and help build a stronger
Newterra."
Key highlights from the 2024 Sustainability Report include:
Strategic Growth : Newterra has integrated three acquisitions and expanded into four new facilities, boosting production capacity and operational efficiency to better meet the needs of its customers and support its mission of sustainability.
Sustainable Solutions: With a focus on addressing global water challenges, Newterra continues to deliver advanced water treatment solutions, ensuring water is safe to drink, reuse, or return to the environment.
Community Impact : The report reflects Newterra's steadfast commitment to sustainability, solidifying its role as a partner for communities and industries worldwide.
About
Newterra
Newterra designs, engineers, manufactures, and services environmental, water and wastewater treatment solutions that assure great performance, superb reliability, and the highest value in our global markets. The company offers a broad portfolio of reliable, trouble-free technologies and outsourcing support for municipal and industrial customers across diverse applications, including drinking water, industrial process water, wastewater,
stormwater and remediation. For more information, please visit newterra.
