Messari Launches Messari Copilot: The AI-Powered Assistant For Crypto

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Messari , the leading intelligence provider, has launched Messari Copilot , an advanced AI assistant built exclusively for the industry. Leveraging Messari's comprehensive quantitative and qualitative datasets, Copilot offers users authoritative answers to their questions through text-based responses, giving users a 360-degree view of the crypto landscape.

Powered by cutting-edge AI technology, Messari Copilot taps into Messari's proprietary data warehouse, drawing from over 30 terabytes of structured and unstructured information. This includes market and price data, fundraising data, network metrics, Messari-exclusive research reports, newsletters, podcasts, and curated third-party content like news and social posts. By unifying these sources, Copilot eliminates the need for users or researchers to choose between platforms or navigate between tabs. Copilot delivers a holistic and comprehensive answer in a single screen. Tailored for crypto professionals, investors, and power users alike seeking data-driven insights, Copilot provides unmatched speed, depth, and transparency. All of crypto. One assistant.

"Copilot is a significant leap forward in the evolution of Messari and collective crypto intelligence," said Messari VP of Product Jimmy Skuros, "Being at the epicenter of crypto research and market intelligence, Messari is uniquely positioned to deliver a best in class crypto intelligence engine. Copilot gets users straight to the insights and data they seek without having to scroll through the noise. Access to near real-time answers that are fully cited and source-grounded is a game changer when in need of trusted insights."

Key Advantages of Messari Copilot

: Copilot draws exclusively from Messari's curated data, providing users with accurate and reliable insights. Each response is fully cited and linked to the original source, allowing users to easily verify the information and build confidence in the tool's integrity.Copilot's is uniquely positioned to draw insights from Messari's vast structured datasets, curated industry sources, and best-in-class research and market intelligence to get users authoritative answers with data as fresh as 15 minutes ago.Copilot's flexible architecture allows for the seamless integration of new tools and features. This modular design ensures that as the crypto industry evolves, Copilot can quickly adapt and expand its capabilities, providing users with the latest insights and functionalities to stay ahead in a rapidly changing landscape.

Available exclusively to Messari Pro and Enterprise customers, this groundbreaking tool brings Messari closer to fulfilling its mission: promoting transparency and smarter decision-making in the fast-paced world of crypto.

For more information on Messari Copilot, visit messari or messari/copilot .

About Messari

Messari is a leading provider of market intelligence, research, and data analytics for the crypto space. Founded in 2018, Messari is committed to bringing transparency, reliability, and in-depth insights to the rapidly evolving digital asset space. We help drive smarter participation in crypto from individuals, regulators, and institutions alike. Learn more at messari or contact [email protected] .

