Desalination Technologies Global Industry Overview 2024

Worldwide, the demand for Desalination Technologies is expected to maintain a CAGR of about 9.3% during the 2024-2030 analysis period and reach a projected US$32.1 billion by 2030 from an estimated US$18.8 billion in 2024.

The rapid pace of global industrial development ranks among the major causes of declining freshwater resources. This is further exacerbated by climate change, pollution and unabated growth in population. Climate change causes huge aberration in regular climatic episodes, such as timely and adequate rainfall, which impacts agriculture and food production, while polluted groundwater is unsuitable for any use, unless treated and cured beforehand.



Several government initiatives, such as the Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT) by India and a new Public-Private Partnership Act by the United States are aimed at promoting investment in infrastructure projects that can ensure proper water supply and sewage networks, in addition to refurbishing existing and building new water purification and desalination facilities.

Globally, the demand for Desalination Technologies has been maintaining a fast pace and would continue to do so, the major reasons for which include decrease in freshwater resources, unchecked population growth & rapid industrialization, reduction of carbon footprint by the use of hybrid desalination, artificial intelligence (AI) & internet of things (IoT) further enhancing desalination operations, technological developments, use of renewable energy for desalination gaining prominence due to ecological concerns, co-generation practices decreasing costs of desalination and wider use of nanotechnology.

Desalination Technologies Regional Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa forms the largest global region for Desalination Technologies, which is likely to maintain its number one standing over the analysis period. The region has severe scarcity of freshwater resources and this situation has been further worsened by increasing per-capita water consumption due to a growing population and expanded immigration from other parts of the world.

Asia-Pacific, however, is primed to emerge as the fastest growing global market for Desalination Technologies, which can be attributed to the swift urbanization and industrialization being witnessed in various countries. The growth for these systems is also being supported by an increase in investments aimed to improve existing and develop new water and wastewater systems.

Desalination Technologies Market Analysis by Technology

The major category of technologies used for Desalination include Thermal [Multi-Stage Flash Distillation (MSF), Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) & Vapor Compression Distillation (VCD)], and Membrane [Electrodialysis (ED), Electrodialysis Reverse (EDR), Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Other Membrane Technologies, such as Nanofiltration, Ultrafiltration & Microfiltration].

Among these, Membrane Desalination Technology is the clear leader in terms of market share, within which Reverse Osmosis (RO) is the dominant sub-technology. However, the market for Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation technology is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to factors, such as high gain output ratio (GOR), wide usage in power production plants, easing operation ability and minimizing operation & maintenance costs.

Desalination Technologies Market Analysis by Application Area

Desalination Technologies are mainly employed for Industrial and Municipal applications, among others. Municipal water treatment using these techniques corners the largest share of the global market, since this body has the responsibility of ensuring the supply of pure and uncontaminated water to millions of households and commercial establishments. Industrial applications for Desalination Technologies, though, are likely to log the fastest CAGR during the 2024-2030 analysis period, primarily because rapid industrialization, especially among the world's developing regions, is driving the demand for clean water.

Several leading global pharmaceutical and food & beverage companies have shifted vast production bases to regions, such as Asia-Pacific and South America, owing to plentiful resources and comparatively cheap labor. The need for pure water by these units is sure to propel demand for Desalination Technologies that help in eradicating minerals and pollutants from water obtained from various sources.

Desalination Technologies Market Report Scope

This global report on Desalination Technologies analyzes the market based on technology and application area. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 30+

Key Attributes:

